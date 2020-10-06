Woman shot to death, left in Fort Worth home for several days before fire, police say

A Fort Worth man with a long criminal history was in jail Tuesday and accused in the murder of a 24-year-old woman whose body was found Sept. 28 in his burning house, according to Fort Worth police and prison records.

Fort Worth detectives have not released a motive in the shooting death of Jasmine Rochelle Page, who reportedly had just moved to Fort Worth from Minnesota.

Page’s body was found by Fort Worth firefighters on the morning of Sept. 28 at a home in the 3800 block of Halloran Street in the Como neighborhood.

Through the investigation by Fort Worth homicide detectives, Jarmal Anttwan Hollman, 35, of Fort Worth, was taken into custody without incident on Oct. 1.

Hollman remained in the Tarrant County Jail on Tuesday with $150,000 bond on a murder charge. He also was being held on a parole violation.

Fort Worth police said Page and Hollman had been dating off-and-on.

The fire was reported just after 7 a.m. on Sept. 28 at the home in west Fort Worth.

The victim was the only one in the residence when firefighters responded, Fort Worth Fire Department officials said. Page, who had severe burns on her body, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Firefighters had the fire under control in less than 10 minutes.

The blaze damaged mostly contents in the single-story home, a fire department official said.

Fort Worth fire investigators described the scene as suspicious and contacted homicide detectives. Hollman, who resided at the home, was interviewed.

Detectives later learned that Page had died from a gunshot wound and she had been dead for several days before the fire was started, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Authorities also found evidence to believe that Hollman had started the fire, but Fort Worth police did not provide details.

KXAS-TV reported that the owner of the house said he just started renting to a woman about a month ago and that she was from Minnesota and worked at a pharmacy in North Fort Worth.

Hollman, who was arrested in a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office prostitution sting in 2017, was sentenced to four years in prison on several charges, according to a Waco Tribune-Herald report.

Hollman was later paroled in 2019. He was sent to prison two other times in 2010 and 2012, according to Texas Department of Criminal Justice records.

In the McLennan County cases, Hollman pleaded guilty to prostitution, possession of cocaine and methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and was sentenced in a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Initially, Hollman was indicted on a third-degree felony charge of aggravated promotion of prostitution, but that was reduced to a charge Class A misdemeanor prostitution charge as part of the plea bargain.

McLennan County court records show a sheriff’s office investigator posing as a sex customer responded to an adult advertisement and discovered Hollman and a woman at a Bellmead hotel in February 2017, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald report.

Hollman was first sent to prison in June 2010 on probation modification out of East Texas for possession of a controlled substance, according to TDCJ records. He was released to probation officials on Dec. 28, 2010.

He next arrived in at a TDCJ prison on May 2, 2012 for possession of a controlled substance and assault on a family household member in Tarrant County. He was sentenced to four years on the drug charge and two years on the assault. Hollman was released to mandatory supervision on Nov. 6, 2012.

He returned to TDCJ in violation of mandatory supervision from Tarrant County without new charges on Dec. 3, 2014 He was discharged upon completion of his sentences on Jan. 2, 2015.

Hollman came back to TDCJ in 2019 for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and evading arrest in Tarrant County. He was sentenced to four years on both charges in Tarrant County.

At the same time, he was sentenced for the McLennan County charges.