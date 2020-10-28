Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Tarrant County grand jury indicts suspects accused of defrauding millions from elderly

A grand jury in Tarrant County has indicted four people on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity or theft of property in fraud cases in which there were elderly victims.

The charges, which were handed up on Oct. 19, are the result of a 17-month investigation into millions of dollars of financial fraud, the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Ifeanyichukwu Obi, 40, of Grand Prairie, was indicted on engaging in organized criminal activity; Saheed Akinyemi, 31, of Haslet, was indicted on theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000; Olusegun Odunwole, 33, of Fort Worth, was indicted on engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000; Obianuju Orakposim, 40, of Arlington, was indicted on theft of property between $300,000 and $1 million.

The district attorney’s office did not release other information about the cases.

Additional indictments may be sought, Assistant District Attorney Lori Varnell said in a statement.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service