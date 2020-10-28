Tarrant County grand jury indicts suspects accused of defrauding millions from elderly

A grand jury in Tarrant County has indicted four people on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity or theft of property in fraud cases in which there were elderly victims.

The charges, which were handed up on Oct. 19, are the result of a 17-month investigation into millions of dollars of financial fraud, the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Ifeanyichukwu Obi, 40, of Grand Prairie, was indicted on engaging in organized criminal activity; Saheed Akinyemi, 31, of Haslet, was indicted on theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000; Olusegun Odunwole, 33, of Fort Worth, was indicted on engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000; Obianuju Orakposim, 40, of Arlington, was indicted on theft of property between $300,000 and $1 million.

The district attorney’s office did not release other information about the cases.

Additional indictments may be sought, Assistant District Attorney Lori Varnell said in a statement.

