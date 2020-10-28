Fort Worth woman killed in weekend 3-vehicle crash on East Loop 820

A 49-year-old Fort Worth woman died on Saturday night after she was ejected from her vehicle in a crash on East Loop 820 involving two other vehicles, authorities said this week.

Patricia Jones, the driver of her vehicle, was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as the victim. Her listed cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head due to the collision with a rollover and ejection.

The crash, which occurred in the 4500 block of East Loop 820 in east Fort Worth, was classified as an accident, according to the medical examiner.

Fort Worth units responded to a three-car crash with one flipped-over vehicle and a confirmed fatality, police said in an email on Tuesday. There were no other reported injuries, police said.

Jones died at the scene of the crash around 11:35 p.m. Saturday, according to the medical examiner.

Southbound lanes of East Loop 820 were closed following the crash as investigators collected evidence.

Officer Daniel Segura, a police spokesman, didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information on what caused the crash.