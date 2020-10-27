Fort Worth police release photo of assailant in shooting near Stockyards parking lot

Police on Tuesday released a surveillance photograph of an assailant who they alleged shot a man two weeks ago near a parking lot in the Stockyards section of Fort Worth.

The assailant, whose name Fort Worth police do not know, shot the victim outdoors early on Oct. 11 in the 2500 block of Rodeo Plaza.

Police did not release the victim’s condition.

The victim was among a group of of six people who were inside Neon Moon Saloon. The group was harassed by a man who followed the group around the club, police said. After leaving, the assailant followed the group to its vehicle.

An altercation began, and the assailant shot the victim and left.

The assailant is a Neon Moon Saloon regular who rides a motorcycle. He is between 24 and 26 and about 6 feet tall with a medium build. He has short hair, a beard and a tattoo on his right arm.

Anyone who has information on the shooting should call 817-392-4692, police said.