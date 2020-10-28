Arlington teen died from gunshot wound to his back in weekend Fort Worth shooting

A teen found shot to death Sunday night in a car in Fort Worth’s North Side neighborhood has been identified as 18-year-old Michael Joseph Hanes-White, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Wednesday.

Hanes-White, of Arlington, died at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth late Sunday, according to the website.

The teen died from a gunshot wound to his back and his death has been ruled a homicide.

A short time after the Sunday night shooting, a man arrived at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center at 1400 8th Ave. and reported that he also had been shot at the same location on Homan Avenue.

His involvement in the shooting was under investigation, police said.

Fort Worth police have not released any information on a motive for the shooting.

Officers responded to the shooting call just before 11 p.m. Sunday outside Homan Grocery in the 1500 block of Homan Avenue.

A resident reported hearing eight gunshots in the neighborhood, according to a police call log.

The suspects had fled on foot before police arrived.

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting.

