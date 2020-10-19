Former sex crimes prosecutor indicted on prostitution charge in Tarrant County

A criminal defense attorney and former sex crimes prosecutor has been indicted on a prostitution charge in Tarrant County, according to court records.

Colin McLaughlin is accused of having paid for sex with a woman who was his client in January 2019.

A Tarrant County grand jury returned the direct indictment on Sept. 23, charging McLaughlin, 38, of Colleyville, with the misdemeanor.

The indictment accused McLaughlin of knowingly offered to pay a few to another for the purpose of engaging in a sexual conduct.

The alleged incident occurred in Grapevine.

Authorities did not release any other details on the case.

If convicted, McLaughlin who is a partner in Hoeller & McLaughlin in Colleyville, faces a maximum of six months in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Steve Gordon of Fort Worth, McLaughlin’s attorney, declined Monday to comment on the case. McLaughlin was free on a personal recognizance bond.

McLaughlin was a clerk at the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals and a prosecutor in Harris and Tarrant County, according to Hoeller & McLaughlin’s website.

A special prosecutor, Mischeka Nicholson of Dallas, has been appointed by Tarrant County officials because McLaughlin had worked as a prosecutor in the Tarrant County Criminel District Attorney’s Office.

McLaughlin worked as a prosecutor in Tarrant County from Jan. 4, 2011, until Feb. 19, 2016, according to the district attorney’s office. The Hoeller & McLaughlin website noted that McLaughlin was a prosecutor in the special victim’s unit and the sex crimes unit when he worked in Tarrant County.

In 2017, McLaughlin was one of two Tarrant County prosecutors chided by the 2nd Court of Appeals in Fort Worth. The court saaid the two made “misstatements of evidence” and misrepresented some facts to the degree that they “are not facts at all.”

The appeals court overturned a child sexual assault conviction of a man who claimed he was simply acting as the girl’s caregiver.