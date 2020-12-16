22-year-old shot to death in Arlington; suspect speaking with detectives, police say

A 22-year-old man was shot to death Wednesday morning in Arlington, and the suspect was speaking with detectives, authorities said.

Andrew Reed died at a hospital after he was shot in the 700 block of Buckskin Trail, near Vandergriff Park, according to the the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Reed was shot at about 10:45 a.m. and was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, Arlington police said.

Reed was involved in a verbal quarrel with three other people before he was shot, police said. It appeared to police that everyone involved knew each other.

The assailant left the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about the killing should call Det. Grant Gildon at 817-459-5691, police said. Someone can offer information anonymously by calling Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.