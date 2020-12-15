Man jumps out 3rd story hotel window to evade arrest, then fires at Fort Worth police

A look at the third story of a Comfort Suites in south Fort Worth, where a man jumped from a window early Tuesday morning to evade arrest before he fled from officers and fired in the direction of them, police said. He was taken into custody following a roughly 45-minute standoff. Mike Forbes/WFAA-TV

A man jumped from the third story window of a hotel in south Fort Worth early Tuesday morning to evade a domestic violence-related arrest, before leading officers in a roughly 45 minute standoff, police said.

He fired multiple rounds toward officers during the pursuit, not striking anyone, according to Officer Jimmy Pollozani, a police spokesman. He was eventually taken into custody, Pollozani said, and admitted to a hospital for injuries he suffered in the fall.

Police didn’t immediately release the identity of the man on Tuesday morning.

Officers went to the Comfort Suites in the 6500 block of South Freeway around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to serve a warrant on a man wanted for family violence out of Cleburne, Pollozani said in an email. He jumped out the third story window as officers attempted to serve the warrant and fled in a vehicle, Pollozani said.

Photos from WFAA-TV, a Star-Telegram media partner, show police cars with flashing blue and red lights surrounding the suspect’s red car, with the door open. Pollozani said officers took him into custody peacefully.

The suspect will be charged with his family violence warrant as well as evading arrest and aggravated assault on a public servant, Pollozani said.