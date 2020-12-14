Body of missing Irving man, his vehicle found in rural Texas county, police say

The body of a missing Irving man was found over the weekend in Andrews County, Irving police said Monday.

A Silver Alert had been issued earlier this month for Ronald Smith who was last seen on Nov. 24 in the 700 block of Fouts Drive in Irving.

Smith’s body and his 2014 Ford Escape were found about 7 p.m. Saturday in a rural area of Andrews County, about 20 miles southwest of Andrews. The town is about 340 miles west of Fort Worth.

Deputies with the Andrews County Sheriff’s Office reported no signs of foul play and there is no criminal investigation.

The alert was issued Dec. 3 by the Texas Department of Public Safety after the 69-year-old Smith went missing.

Smith had the beginning stages of dementia and high blood pressure, according to Irving police.