Police in Irving are asking the public to help in their continued Silver Alert search for a 69-year-old man in the early stages of dementia who has high blood pressure.

Ronald Smith was last seen Nov. 24 at the 700 block of Fouts Drive in Irving, according to a news release. He is believed to be with his gray 2014 Ford Escape with the license plate number CCH-3897.

Smith has a mole on his left cheek, a gray beard and wears glasses, according to the release.

Anybody with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010, any time of the day.

