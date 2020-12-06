Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Motorcyclist killed in Arlington crash while trying to pass vehicle in the same lane

A motorcyclist died after trying to pass a minivan while in the same lane.
A motorcyclist died after trying to pass a minivan while in the same lane. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A motorcyclist died on Interstate 30 in Arlington Saturday afternoon after trying to pass a minivan while in the same lane as the vehicle, according to a news release.

Police said Jonathan Brown, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, died on the 2100 block of eastbound I-30 around 2:30 p.m.

The minivan was in the inside lane of the 2100 block of I-30 when Brown tried to pass to the left, police said. That placed Brown in the same lane as the other vehicle, between the minivan and the concrete barrier near the leftmost lane.

Police said he hit the barrier while trying to pass and was ejected from the bike.

No charges are expected against the driver of the minivan, according to the release from Arlington police.

