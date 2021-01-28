Crime

Customer finds Fort Worth business employee shot to death; police investigate killing

A man walked inside an east Fort Worth business Thursday night and found an employee who had been shot dead lying on the floor, authorities said.

The killing occurred in the 3600 block of East Rosedale Street, and the victim’s body was discovered about 7:30 p.m., Fort Worth police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released the name or age of the victim, a man, late Thursday.

Police did not immediately describe the type of business or announce an arrest.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service