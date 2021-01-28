Customer finds Fort Worth business employee shot to death; police investigate killing

A man walked inside an east Fort Worth business Thursday night and found an employee who had been shot dead lying on the floor, authorities said.

The killing occurred in the 3600 block of East Rosedale Street, and the victim’s body was discovered about 7:30 p.m., Fort Worth police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released the name or age of the victim, a man, late Thursday.

Police did not immediately describe the type of business or announce an arrest.