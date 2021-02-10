Crime

Teen who was shot multiple times dies at Fort Worth hospital, police say

Fort Worth

A teen left critically wounded earlier in the week in a Fort Worth neighborhood has died at a local hospital, according to police and the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website.

John Eby, 19, of Willow Park, died at 1:37 p.m. Tuesday at John Peter Smith Hospital, according to the website. A ruling on his death is pending an autopsy.

Eby was found in a vehicle in east Fort Worth on Monday night with multiple gunshot wounds.

Fort Worth police responded around 9:25 p.m. Monday to a shooting call in the 2200 block of Windham Street, according to a police call log.

A man later identified as John Eby was found inside of a vehicle shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police did not release any other details on the shooting.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service