Teen who was shot multiple times dies at Fort Worth hospital, police say

A teen left critically wounded earlier in the week in a Fort Worth neighborhood has died at a local hospital, according to police and the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website.

John Eby, 19, of Willow Park, died at 1:37 p.m. Tuesday at John Peter Smith Hospital, according to the website. A ruling on his death is pending an autopsy.

Eby was found in a vehicle in east Fort Worth on Monday night with multiple gunshot wounds.

Fort Worth police responded around 9:25 p.m. Monday to a shooting call in the 2200 block of Windham Street, according to a police call log.

A man later identified as John Eby was found inside of a vehicle shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police did not release any other details on the shooting.