Man shot multiple times, critically injured in Fort Worth shooting, police say

A man was in critical condition Monday night after police say he was found in a vehicle in east Fort Worth with multiple gunshot wounds.

It was unknown as of Tuesday morning who shot the man and why, police said.

Units responded around 9:25 p.m. to a shooting call in the 2200 block of Windham Street, according to a police call log. A man was found inside of a vehicle shot multiple times, police said.

There was no suspect at the location.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Detectives were being notified Tuesday morning to investigate the shooting.

