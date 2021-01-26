Was a crime reported near you last week? Fort Worth crime map lists 797 offenses

More than 795 crimes were reported in Fort Worth last week, from incidents of theft and assault to public intoxication and indecent exposure, according to data from the city compiled into a map by the Star-Telegram.

The total of 797 criminal complaints, reported between Jan. 17 to Jan. 23, is one more than the 796 crimes from the previous week, data shows. The week before that, data shows, there were 804 reported crimes.

The Star-Telegram’s crime maps allow users to hover their mouses above multi-colored circle dots, placed in the locations where crimes were reported, to see what the crime was and when it occurred. People can search the map by offenses, as well as look back to previous time periods of reported crimes.

Last week, the most common crime was theft, with 116 reported offenses, according to the map. That was followed by assault, with 82 reported offenses.

There are several charges laid out on the map, including everything from narcotics violations, to fraud, to gambling. There was a single instance of stalking, data shows, and a single instance of pornography.

There were additionally multiple shootings within the city last week, including an instance where security guards fatally shot a 17-year-old who opened fire, as well as a chase between two vehicles where shots were fired and two people were injured.

Here is a searchable map of crimes committed in Fort Worth for the week of January 17th, 2021. To search the map for crimes in an area, just type in a Fort Worth address in the search field or zoom into an area of the map. Click the individual markers for more information on the crime. You can also filter for nature of crime. The City of Fort Worth provides the data.