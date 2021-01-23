2 injured after chase in Fort Worth between 2 vehicles with gunfire, authorities say

A familial altercation in Fort Worth, TX early Saturday afternoon led to a chase with two vehicles and gunfire, police said. Two people were injured.

Three people were detained early Saturday afternoon after a familial altercation in southeast Fort Worth led to a chase involving two vehicles where several shots were fired, leaving two people injured, authorities said.

MedStar treated two people at the scene with minor injuries, according to Matt Zavadsky, an agency spokesman.

Officers initially responded to a shooting call in the 1500 block of Irma Street around 12:46 p.m., according to a police call log. The caller’s mother had reportedly been shot, the call log shows.

Police determined a young woman had come to the location on Saturday to fight another young woman, said Officer Bradley Perez, a police spokesman. When the woman who showed up began to leave in a vehicle with her sister and her sister’s boyfriend, the boyfriend started firing toward another vehicle, Perez said in an email. His step-father, Perez said, was inside this vehicle.

One of the bullets grazed the mother of the other woman, who was already at the location, Perez said.

After these shots were fired, Perez said, the step-father and another person chased the vehicle through west Fort Worth. There were more shots fired.

More than a dozen additional police units were dispatched to this pursuit, the call log shows.

Police detained three people and confiscated a weapon, Perez said.