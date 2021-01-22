7-year-old boy suffers gunshot wound to his hand in Fort Worth home, police say

A 7-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to his hand at a Fort Worth home Friday afternoon, according to police.

No other injuries have been reported in the incident.

The shooting occurred just before 12:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Northwest 18th Street.

A caller reported his 7-year-old brother shot his hand while holding a gun, according to a police call log.

Fort Worth patrol officers responded to the scene.

The boy’s injury was not life-threatening, authorities said.

Police have not released any other details on the shooting such as how many people were in the home or where the boy got the gun.