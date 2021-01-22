Fort Worth

7-year-old boy suffers gunshot wound to his hand in Fort Worth home, police say

Fort Worth

A 7-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to his hand at a Fort Worth home Friday afternoon, according to police.

No other injuries have been reported in the incident.

The shooting occurred just before 12:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Northwest 18th Street.

A caller reported his 7-year-old brother shot his hand while holding a gun, according to a police call log.

Fort Worth patrol officers responded to the scene.

The boy’s injury was not life-threatening, authorities said.

Police have not released any other details on the shooting such as how many people were in the home or where the boy got the gun.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service