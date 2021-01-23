2 men stabbed during fight at south Fort Worth bar, police say; 1 man in custody

Two men were stabbed during a fight involving several men at a bar in south Fort Worth around midnight Saturday, police said.

The victims were taken to a hospital with stab wounds that weren’t life-threatening, according to Officer Bradley Perez, a police spokesman. One man was in custody on Saturday morning, Perez said in an email, and there were two men who were outstanding.

Units responded to the incident at the La Botica Bar in the 3700 block of Hemphill Street around 12:40 a.m., according to a police call log. The caller indicated two men were stabbed at the bar.

A police report shows Melvin Lopez, a 27-year-old Fort Worth man, was arrested a little after 12:30 a.m. on the charges of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury as well as evading arrest with a vehicle. Police took him into custody about a half-mile from the bar, on South Adams Street, the report shows.

Lopez was booked into jail around 4 a.m. Saturday, according to the report.

Officers who responded to the bar were able to determine an altercation involving several men had led to the stabbing, Perez said.