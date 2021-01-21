What crimes were reported in your Fort Worth community? This map will help you find out

A little good news.

The number of criminal complaints that Fort Worth police responded to from Jan. 10 to Jan. 16, inched down, according to crime data from the city.

Police responded to 796 calls that week compared to 804 crimes the previous week.

Of the 796 criminal complaints from Jan. 10 to Jan. 16, the top five types of calls were 117 thefts, 76 assaults, 74 criminal mischief reports, 70 burglaries of vehicles and 67 penal code violations.

This map displays the locations of crimes with multi-colored dots. Clicking a dot reveals information about the crime.

The map includes filters for different offenses, and selecting a filter allows users to focus on the occurrences of that crime.

Here is a searchable map of crimes committed in Fort Worth for the week of Jan. 10, 2021. To search the map for crimes in an area, just type in a Fort Worth address in the search field or zoom into an area of the map. Click the individual markers for more information on the crime. You can also filter for nature of crime. The City of Fort Worth provides the data.