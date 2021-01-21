‘It’s a relief,’ says father of slain Arlington store clerk after suspect’s arrest

Jordan Hightower smiles in a baseball cap in this photo provided by his family. The 31-year-old was killed during a robbery early Sunday at an Arlington convenience store where he worked. A man was arrested Thursday. Courtesy of Danna Hightower

Walter Hightower got the call he had been waiting for on Thursday morning, a call that doesn’t bring him peace but does bring him a sense of justice.

A suspect was arrested, he was told, in the killing of his 31-year-old son, Jordan Hightower, who was shot early Sunday morning during a robbery at the south Arlington EZ-Mart where he worked. Jordan’s stepfather-in-law, a retired Wichita Falls police officer, delivered the good news, having learned through law enforcement contacts that Arlington detectives cracked the case overnight. The man was apparently picked up sometime around 6 a.m.

Arlington Police Chief Al Jones posted on social media a little before 1 p.m. to announce the arrest of Dorian Woodard, 18, saying it was “based upon citizen tips.” EZ-Mart had put out a $5,000 reward for information in the case and Oak Farms Dairy offered $10,000.

Jail records showed Woodard, who lives in Arlington, was booked into jail a little after 11 a.m. on a charge of capital murder. There was no bond set.

The call Walter Hightower received on Thursday morning came only four days after the worst call of his life. As he stood in line at the grocery store around 9 or 9:30 on Sunday morning, the same retired cop called to tell him his son was shot dead. He left the store, numb with shock, leaving his cart filled with food behind.

To learn that Jordan’s suspected killer has been arrested was “a relief” to Walter, and reminded the devout Christian “of God’s perfect timing.” But he knows he has a long ways to go in his grieving process.

“I’m still not feeling hatred, or even angry,” Walter said over the phone on Thursday morning. “Just looking for what God wants me to do with all of this.”

Jordan, a Mansfield native, leaves behind his father and his stepmother, Danna Hightower, who came into his life when he was 15. His birth mother continued to have good a relationship with him over the years, according to Walter, who had full custody.

He also leaves behind his older brother, who’s raising three young children in Anna, as well as a half-brother and two step-sisters.

The senseless killing is still sinking in for the close-knit family members, including the brother who welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday and Jordan’s wife, who paid him a visit at the convenience store only about a half-hour before the shooting, according to Walter and Danna.

They told the Star-Telegram during a telephone interview on Wednesday they know only what has been released to the public about the deadly robbery. They know the suspect, dressed in red, didn’t give Jordan a chance to comply with any demands before shooting him dead. They know security videos showed the man calmly rummaging through tobacco products to take with him.

They said they have been getting by in part due to the flurry of messages that have been pouring in over social media about their son, containing stories of his kindness and effortless sense of humor they had never heard before. Jordan had an ability, Danna said, to light up his face with a smile, and stop any arguments.

Walter described his son a “good-hearted kid with a lot of compassion” for the people in his life.

“Just the overwhelming outpouring of all of those friends and families and strangers just reassures me of what an impact he did have on those around him, and that he was loved,” Walter said. “A great young man.”

The couple emphasized it’s only their faith in God and their belief their son is in heaven that has helped them the most this week. They don’t feel consumed with feelings of anger or hatred, or a desire for revenge, they said.

They would like to see the person who killed their son brought to justice and hopefully, one day, feel remorse.

“I mean, as a mom, yeah I’m angry,” Danna said. “But I’m saddened for this individual, that their life is run by evil. Because what he did was evil.”

Walter knows feelings could change in years to come, as the absence in their lives sinks in.

He’s trying to figure out how to move forward, while mourning the son he lost.

“My immediate thought when I found this out Sunday morning was, ‘God, what do you want me to do with this?’” he said. “‘How do you want me to proceed with this?’”

‘The pain of losing Jordan’

The stories of Jordan that come to Walter’s mind are the times he couldn’t stop laughing, often when delighting in moments of harmless schadenfreude.

Once, Walter remembers, he and his son were playing H-O-R-S-E at the basketball hoop in their driveway. The ball went into the street, gaining speed as it bounced away, and Walter went running after it. He wound up tripping over himself, “making a spectacle” in front of a car that stopped, he said. He looked back to see Jordan rolling in the grass with a big smile on his face.

Another time, when Jordan was in a prank war with his brother and father, he decided to hide behind a corner to scare Walter as he carried a plate of chips. He jumped out, startling him, causing chips to fly everywhere.

“I sat there and laughed about it, cause he got me,” Walter said.

Jordan, he said, grew up in Mansfield with a love of life and a passion for sports. He loved Dirk Nowitzki, and even met him one time at the airport. He was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan but, like most fans over the past 20 years, grew frustrated about their shortcomings.

After graduating from Mansfield High School, Water said, Jordan got an associate’s degree from Tarrant County Community College. He worked in service industry jobs over the past decade, often as a waiter in fancy restaurants.

He dealt with depression and feelings of self-doubt, as well as the lingering effects of coming from a broken home, Walter acknowledged. But, in recent years, he had gotten into a steady relationship with the woman he would marry and found some peace going to church with his parents.

Walter acknowledged he felt a slight fatherly concern about a month ago, when Jordan began his 10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. job at the East Bardin Road EZ-Mart.

He never imagined something like an armed robbery could happen.

Walter and Danna said the messages that continue to come in mean everything. Two GoFundMe pages have also been set up, including one Jordan’s brother started to raise money for a reward related to the investigation, and one his wife’s sister created to help pay for funeral expenses.

Walter told the Star-Telegram on Thursday morning he was preparing to meet with the funeral home staff to finalize arrangements, set for this weekend.

As Walter faces a new test of his his Christianity, he feels what God wants him to do is to come out of this a man of deeper faith.

It’s a better feeling than anger, he said.

“The overriding feeling is that pain of losing Jordan,” Walter said. “But at the same time a peace and a comfort that we’re getting from our faith, and using this opportunity to demonstrate that.”