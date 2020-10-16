Fort Worth man charged with shooting to death a woman faces new charge of arson

A Fort Worth man charged with murder in the September killing of a woman in west Fort Worth faces a charge of arson in the case, according to Fort Worth jail records

Jarmarl Hollman is accused in the murder of a 24-year-old woman whose body was found Sept. 28 in his burning house in west Fort Worth, according to Fort Worth police.

Hollman talked to authorities on the day of the fire, but he wasn’t arrested until a few days later when the death of Jasmine Rochelle Page, who reportedly had just moved to Fort Worth from Minnesota, was ruled a homicide. She died from gunshot wounds.

Page’s body was found by Fort Worth firefighters on the morning of Sept. 28 at the home in the 3800 block of Halloran Street in the Como neighborhood.

Fort Worth detectives said Page had been dead for several days before her body was found in the burning house.

Hollman was charged on Wednesday with the killing.

Jail records this week indicated that Hollman faces a charge of arson in the case.

Hollman remained in the Tarrant County Jail Friday in lieu of $150,000 bond.

Fort Worth police have not released any information on a motive for the killing, but Hollman and Page had dated.

