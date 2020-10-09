Dallas woman accused of murder after Fort Worth woman dies from silicone butt injections

A 55-year-old Dallas woman faces a murder charge after Fort Worth police say she injected illegal silicone into the buttocks of a Fort Worth woman, causing her death.

The victim, Latora S. King, 35, died on May 17 at Texas Health Huguley Hospital, where her family had taken her after she became ill, according to a police report.

Officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said that King died from silicone pulmonary embolism and her death was ruled a homicide. A pulmonary embolism can occur when silicone injections cause a blockage or blood clots in the lungs.

On Thursday, Pamela Denise Burnley was booked into the Fort Worth Jail just after noon on a charge of murder.

Fort Worth police had released few details on the case as of Friday morning.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Fort Worth patrol officers responded to a death call on May 17 at the Fort Worth hospital, 11801 South Freeway.

Once they arrived, family members told Fort Worth police that King had recently received illegal silicone injections into her buttocks, according to a police incident report.

Just a few years ago, another Dallas woman was convicted of murder after giving amateur butt injections.

In 2017, Denise Rochelle “Wee Wee” Ross, 45, was convicted of murder and practicing medicine without a license in the death of client Wykesha Reid, according to a Dallas Morning News report.

Ross was sentenced to 60 years in prison for the murder of Reid, 34, who died during the procedure. The Dallas woman, known for injections that gave women the “Wee Wee Booty,” could be eligible for parole in 30 years, according to the Dallas Morning News.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

At trial, prosecutors said women hired Ross to give them the injections but they didn’t know what she put in the syringes, the Morning News reported.

Ross claimed the injections were saline or hydrogel, but court records showed she purchased thousands of pounds of industrial-grade silicone from a Grapevine business, the Morning News reported.