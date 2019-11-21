Crime

Second man arrested in Fort Worth slaying; suspect also accused in December shooting

A second suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the killing three weeks ago of a man outside an apartment complex in southeast Fort Worth.

Freddie Scott, 20, was booked early Thursday, according to Fort Worth police records.

Scott and Antwan Griffin-Swanson, 21, are accused in the Oct. 29 shooting death of Jaylon Hardemon, 20, on East Robert Street near South Riverside Drive.

Hardemon was found lying against a curb outside of the Valley at Cobb Park apartments. He had been shot in the head.

Scott shot Corey Davis, 19, in a store parking lot on Dec. 31, prosecutors have alleged. Scott was indicted on an aggravated assault charge in that case and was released from jail on a bond.

Before the shooting, Scott and Davis had been in an argument in the crosswalk near the Walmart at 2900 Renaissance Square, police have said.

Police have not released a motive in Hardemon’s killing.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
  Comments  