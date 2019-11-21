Second man arrested in Fort Worth slaying; suspect also accused in December shooting

A second suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the killing three weeks ago of a man outside an apartment complex in southeast Fort Worth.

Freddie Scott, 20, was booked early Thursday, according to Fort Worth police records.

Scott and Antwan Griffin-Swanson, 21, are accused in the Oct. 29 shooting death of Jaylon Hardemon, 20, on East Robert Street near South Riverside Drive.

Hardemon was found lying against a curb outside of the Valley at Cobb Park apartments. He had been shot in the head.

Scott shot Corey Davis, 19, in a store parking lot on Dec. 31, prosecutors have alleged. Scott was indicted on an aggravated assault charge in that case and was released from jail on a bond.

Before the shooting, Scott and Davis had been in an argument in the crosswalk near the Walmart at 2900 Renaissance Square, police have said.

Police have not released a motive in Hardemon’s killing.