Suspect arrested on suspicion of murder in killing near Fort Worth apartment complex

Police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old suspect on suspicion of murder in the killing three weeks ago of a man outside an apartment complex in southeast Fort Worth.

Antwan Griffin-Swanson is accused of fatally shooting Jaylon Hardemon, 20, on Oct. 29 on East Robert Street near South Riverside Drive, Fort Worth police said.

Hardemon was found lying against a curb outside of the Valley at Cobb Park apartments. He had been shot in the head.

Police did not release a motive in the killing.

