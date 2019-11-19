Crime
Suspect arrested on suspicion of murder in killing near Fort Worth apartment complex
Police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old suspect on suspicion of murder in the killing three weeks ago of a man outside an apartment complex in southeast Fort Worth.
Antwan Griffin-Swanson is accused of fatally shooting Jaylon Hardemon, 20, on Oct. 29 on East Robert Street near South Riverside Drive, Fort Worth police said.
Hardemon was found lying against a curb outside of the Valley at Cobb Park apartments. He had been shot in the head.
Police did not release a motive in the killing.
