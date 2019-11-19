Security guard arrested in shooting death of young man near Fort Worth nightclub

A 24-year-old security guard was arrested Monday night and accused in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man earlier this month outside of a nightclub.

Bryson Moffett, 24, was booked into the Tarrant County Jail shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, according to jail records. He faces a charge of murder and is being held on $250,000 bail.

Moffett is accused of shooting to death Jorge Daniel Carmona Gonzalez on the morning of Nov. 10.

Gonzalez’s funeral was Monday, and Moffett was arrested a few hours after the service.

Gonzalez’s father said the shooting occurred outside of a nightclub on Main Street in Fort Worth.

“My son was out with a group of friends,” said Magdaleno Santos of Fort Worth in a Tuesday telephone interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Something happened when they were all outside of the club, but no one has told me anything more.”

Gonzalez died from a gunshot wound to his head, according to a ruling by officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death was ruled a homicide.

An arrest warrant obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Tuesday gave this account of the shooting:

Gonzalez and his friends were leaving the Gold Rush Club, 3108 N. Main St., about 5 a.m. on Nov. 10. They were assisting a woman into their tan Tahoe when another woman confronted them, believing they were trying to take advantage of her.

An argument ensued, but the woman with Gonzalez and his friends finally convinced everyone that she knew them. Gonzalez’s friend drove the Tahoe away, but he squealed his tires in the parking lot.

At some point, someone in the Tahoe fired two shots in the air as they drove away from the club. Several minutes later, the Tahoe returned to the club and another shot was fired into the air by someone in the Tahoe.

The Tahoe then drove south on North Main Street.

At some point, Moffett jumped into the bed of a black Chevrolet pickup truck that was parked in front of the club and the pickup slowly pulled out of the parking space and followed the Tahoe.

Moffett began shooting at the Tahoe, according to the warrant written by Detective K.C. Sullivan. A witness told police he did not know why Moffett began shooting at the Tahoe because no one in the Tahoe was shooting at Moffett.

The driver of the Chevrolet tried to chase the Tahoe, but he couldn’t catch up. Once they returned to the club, Moffett bragged that he fired at the Tahoe.

A few minutes later, the Tahoe stopped in the 900 block of Houston Street in downtown Fort Worth where the Gonzalez’s friends flagged down an off-duty Fort Worth police officer and reported a passenger in the vehicle had been shot in the head. That passenger was later identified as Gonzalez, who died at a local hospital.