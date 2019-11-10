Man in critical condition after being shot in Fort Worth, police say

A man was in critical condition after he was shot early Sunday morning in Fort Worth and, as of Sunday afternoon, police had not arrested a suspect, police said.

At about 5:32 a.m., police responded to a shooting call and found a man who had been shot in the upper part of his body and a disoriented woman in the passenger seat, Fort Worth Officer Buddy Calzada said.

The shooting may have occurred near the 3100 block of North Main Street, where someone had reported hearing two gun shots.

Police went to the 3100 block of North Main Street and found another man with unknown injuries to his head. Calzada said police do not know if the two injuries are related or not.

All three people were taken to the hospital, and the man who was shot was in critical condition. No suspects had been arrested as of Sunday afternoon.