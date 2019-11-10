Fort Worth

Woman falls off bridge, dies, after motorcycle crash in Fort Worth, police say 

FORT WORTH

A woman died when she crashed a motorcycle and fell over the side of a bridge, Fort Worth police said.

At 9:25 p.m., police received a call that a motorcycle wrecked into the wall on the ramp from northbound I-35 to westbound I-20. The caller said the driver of the motorcycle had fallen off the bridge after the crash, Officer Buddy Calzada said.

Officers found the motorcycle on the ramp and the woman underneath the bridge about 90 feet below.

The woman was dead when police arrived, Calzada said. The traffic investigation unit detectives are continuing the investigate the crash.

The woman’s name had not been released as of Sunday morning.

