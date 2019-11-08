Man arrested in killing of woman found on Denton County creek bank, authorities say

A 21-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with the stabbing death of a woman whose body was found on a Denton Creek bank in Ponder.

Tanner Brock was taken into custody in Alvord, in Wise County, on suspicion of murder, the Denton Couty Sheriff’s Office said.

Brock killed Jade Harris, 20, the sheriff’s office alleged. Investigators did not describe a motive.

Harris, who had been reported missing Oct. 25, was found dead on Sunday. She was the mother of a 2-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy, according to a GoFundMe account started to raise money for funeral expenses and her children.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Harris’ body was found by people who were fishing on the creek, near Farm Road 2449, the sheriff’s office said.