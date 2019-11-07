Woman, 20, found stabbed to death along Ponder creek, authorities say; no arrests yet

A woman was found stabbed to death Sunday on a bank along Denton Creek in Ponder and authorities are trying to determine who killed her.

Jade Monique Harris, 20, was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as the victim. She died of sharp force injuries and her death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner reported.

Her time of death was listed as 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

She was found about noon, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Witnesses who were fishing on Denton Creek near Farm Road 2449 reported they had found a body, according to the release.

Sheriff’s Office investigators arrived on the scene and are investigating the homicide, the Sheriff’s Office said.

No arrests have been made at this time in connection to the killing, according to Stacy Turkoly, a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Investigators have developed leads, she said.