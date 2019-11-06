Crime

Woman dies after being hit by vehicle crossing northwest Fort Worth street, police say

A 24-year-old woman died Wednesday after she was struck by a vehicle as she walked across a far northwest Fort Worth street, police said.

Kristen Morton was hit at about 6:15 p.m. on Boat Club Road near Reef Point Lane, authorities said. The crash was an accident, a Fort Worth police spokesman said.

Police did not describe the vehicle.

Morton, who lived in White Settlement, was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead at about 7 p.m.

