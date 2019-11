Police have released the name of a man who died after he was shot Friday in a Fort Worth train station parking lot.

Mario Lowe, 49, was shot multiple times in his upper torso and died at a hospital.

Lowe was shot about 10 p.m. at the Trinity Railway Express CentrePort/DFW Airport Station on Statler Boulevard, police said.

Police have not announced an arrest in the killing.

