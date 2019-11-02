Crime

Man killed in shooting at Fort Worth Trinity Rail Express station, police say

Fort Worth

A man was killed in a shooting Friday night at a Fort Worth train station, police said.

Police responded to the Trinity Railway Express CentrePort/DFW Airport Station on Statler Boulevard around 10:10 p.m. Friday, according to a police call log. The caller reportedly described hearing more than five gunshots and a man yelling for help.

Responding officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso, police said.

The man, whose identity hasn’t been released, was transported to a local hospital to be treated but didn’t survive his injuries, police said.

Detectives are investigating the homicide.

Profile Image of Jack Howland
Jack Howland
Jack Howland is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. Before coming to the Star-Telegram in May 2019, he worked for two and a half years as a breaking news reporter at the Poughkeepsie Journal in New York. He’s a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
