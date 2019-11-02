Man killed in shooting at Fort Worth Trinity Rail Express station, police say

A man was killed in a shooting Friday night at a Fort Worth train station, police said.

Police responded to the Trinity Railway Express CentrePort/DFW Airport Station on Statler Boulevard around 10:10 p.m. Friday, according to a police call log. The caller reportedly described hearing more than five gunshots and a man yelling for help.

Responding officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso, police said.

The man, whose identity hasn’t been released, was transported to a local hospital to be treated but didn’t survive his injuries, police said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Detectives are investigating the homicide.