Arlington officer who shot, killed woman while firing at dog has resigned, police say

The Arlington officer who shot and killed a woman lying in the grass as he was firing toward a running dog resigned Friday, police said.

Officer Ravi Singh, a rookie in the department, was shooting toward a dog that had begun charging in his direction when he accidentally shot Margarita Victoria Brooks, 30, on Aug. 1, police said. Brooks, known by acquaintances as Maggie, died of a gunshot wound to the chest that evening in Medical City Arlington hospital.

Her acquaintances said she was a homeless woman who frequented the Seville Commons shopping center and had a loving dog that “was her soul.”

Singh’s resignation Friday effectively ends the administrative investigation into the conduct of the officer to determine if a personnel decision was warranted, Arlington police said in a news release. The department also has concluded its criminal investigation into Singh’s actions.

“The findings have been submitted to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office for presentation to a Grand Jury,” police said in the release.

Singh had been responding to a welfare check call near the Seville Commons shopping center when he found Brooks around Cantor Drive and North Collins Street, police said. She was lying near a fence line and woods behind the Walmart.

Body camera video showed Singh responding to the scene, when Brooks’ dog began to bark and run in his direction. The officer retreated and fired multiple times toward the dog.

Brooks screamed, saying, “Oh my God, the police shot me.”

Singh was placed on administrative leave amid the investigations, per department policy. He graduated from the police academy in February and completed his field training July 1, police said.