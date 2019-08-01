Crime
Arlington officer accidentally kills woman while shooting at running dog, police say
An Arlington police officer who fired at a running, barking dog fatally shot a woman who was lying in the grass Thursday afternoon, the police department said.
The shooting occurred at Cantor Drive and North Collins Street.
As the officer began to approach a woman lying in the grass, he noticed there was also an unrestrained dog, police said in a news release. This location was near a fence line containing a heavily wooded area behind a business that includes a sidewalk.
As the officer called out to the woman about her welfare, the dog ran toward the officer while barking, police said. The officer retreated backwards from the running dog.
The officer fired multiple times towards the dog. After the shots were fired, the woman yelled out and it was apparent she was injured, police said.
The woman, whose name authorities had not released late Thursday, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.
