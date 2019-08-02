Arlington officer who fatally shot woman completed field training July 1, chief says

Homeless woman fatally shot by officer had a dog who ‘was her soul,’ friend says A woman fatally shot by an Arlington police officer was apparently homeless and was often seen with her dog. Acquaintances of Margarita Brooks said she was a regular in the area of the Seville Commons shopping center, near where she was shot. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A woman fatally shot by an Arlington police officer was apparently homeless and was often seen with her dog. Acquaintances of Margarita Brooks said she was a regular in the area of the Seville Commons shopping center, near where she was shot.

An Arlington police officer who fatally shot a woman Thursday graduated from the police academy in February and finished his field training on July 1, Police Chief Will Johnson said.

The 25-year-old officer is believed to have fired his gun three times while shooting at a dog that was running toward him, Johnson said at a news conference Friday afternoon. A bullet hit the dog’s owner, 30-year-old Margarita “Maggie” Brooks, killing her.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said Friday that Brooks died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police are releasing the “most relevant” portion of the video from the officer’s body camera, Johnson said. The video will be made available to media Friday afternoon.

Johnson said separate investigations will determine if any criminal charges will be filed against the officer and whether any department policies were violated.

Johnson called the shooting “an absolute tragedy” and said officers’ thoughts and prayers go out to Brooks’ family and the officer involved in the shooting.

The officer who shot Brooks had been dispatched to check on her welfare, police said.

The officer was sent to check on Brooks because a person called 911 and reported about 5:15 p.m. Thursday that a woman was passed out in the grass, police said. The city’s fire department and paramedics were also dispatched.

The first officer arrived around 5:20 p.m. and he and the other personnel could not initially find Brooks, police said. The caller contacted the officer and directed him and the others to the location where she was last seen.

When the officer found Brooks near Cantor Drive and North Collins Street, an unrestrained dog was with her, police said. The location is near a fence line and woods behind the shopping center.

As the officer called out to Brooks, asking if she was OK, the barking dog ran toward the officer, police said.

The officer retreated, then fired multiple times toward the dog, police said. Brooks yelled, and it became clear that she had been shot.

Brooks was taken to Medical City Arlington Hospital and pronounced dead about 6 p.m.

The dog, which Johnson said had an injury consistent with being grazed by a bullet, was treated by a veterinarian and impounded, police said. Johnson described the dog as a mixed breed that is part Labrador retriever and weighs about 40 pounds.

It’s not clear whether Brooks was suffering a medical emergency or was under the influence of an intoxicant prior to the shooting, Arlington police Lt. Christopher Cook told the Associated Press on Friday.

The patrol officer, whose name the department did not release, is assigned to the North District. He was previously employed as a detention officer, beginning in 2012, according to Johnson. The officer has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Once the criminal investigation is complete, the results will be sent to the district attorney’s office for review and presentation to a grand jury, Johnson said.

He said the officer completed a required eight-hour class on responding to calls involving dogs as part of his training. The class includes lessons about animal behavior and the options officers have when confronted by an aggressive dog, Johnson said.

The officer also received the mandatory firearms training, which includes classroom and firing range instruction and practicing how to respond to different scenarios.

This is a developing story and will be updated.