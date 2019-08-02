Homeless woman fatally shot by officer had a small dog who ‘was her soul,’ friend says

Man says Arlington TX woman killed by officer loved her dog Larry Hamilton said he knew Margarita "Maggie" Brooks and her boyfriend. He said they had a small brown dog and “she was real loving to the dog.” Brooks, 30, was fatally shot by an Arlington TX officer who was firing at a dog, police say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Larry Hamilton said he knew Margarita "Maggie" Brooks and her boyfriend. He said they had a small brown dog and “she was real loving to the dog.” Brooks, 30, was fatally shot by an Arlington TX officer who was firing at a dog, police say.

A woman fatally shot by an Arlington police officer on Thursday was homeless and was often seen with her dog and her boyfriend near a shopping center, according to people who knew the couple.

Acquaintances of Margarita Brooks, 30, said she was known as Maggie and was a regular in the area of the Seville Commons shopping center, near where she was shot. The Arlington Police Department has said an officer was firing at a dog running toward him when he accidentally shot and killed Brooks, who was lying in the grass.

Larry Hamilton, a 64-year-old who often tries to find work outside an Arlington Walmart store in the shopping complex, said he knew Brooks as well as her boyfriend. He said they had a small brown dog and “she was real loving to the dog.” The dog “was her soul,” he said.

Hamilton said the dog looked like a lab-beagle mix. He doesn’t think it was aggressive, as he has often petted it as he made his way to Walmart. The couple would usually sit underneath a tree outside the Walmart, Hamilton said.

This shooting makes him feel “very concerned.” He said police “don’t really take the proper judgment in that type of situation.”

Hamilton said he’s lived in a nearby apartment since April but was homeless for seven years. He used to sleep in the woods behind the Walmart.

Larry Johnson, 20, has worked at the Walmart for five months. He would see the couple under the tree and described the dog as looking like a small pit bull mixed with another breed.

Robert Baxter, a sales manager at a Cadillac dealership next to the Walmart, said the woman and a man would often walk along the side of the supermarket with the dog and one bicycle. He said the dog looked like a beagle. The couple would be mindful of the dog, trying to keep it out of the road, he said.

People in the area say the dog apparently survived, though police haven’t commented on that. Staff at the Don Davis used car dealership said a small brown dog — 40 pounds at most — ran into a garage around 6 p.m. after the shooting. Dario Torres, a car transporter, said the dog looked scared until a man came over and calmed it down.

The shooting

The officer who shot Brooks had been dispatched to check on her welfare, according to a news release from the Arlington Police Department.

The officer had been sent to check on Brooks because a person called 911 and reported about 5:15 p.m. Thursday that a woman was passed out in the grass, police said. The city’s fire department and paramedics were also dispatched to check her welfare.

The first officer arrived around 5:20 p.m. and he and the other personnel could not initially find Brooks, police said. The caller contacted the officer and directed him and the others to the location where she was last seen.

When the officer found Brooks near Cantor Drive and North Collins Street, an unrestrained dog was with her, police said. The location is near a fence line and woods behind the shopping center.

As the officer called out to Brooks, the barking dog ran toward the officer, police said.

The officer retreated, then fired multiple times toward the dog, police said. Brooks yelled, and it became clear that she had been shot.

Brooks was taken to Medical City Arlington Hospital and pronounced dead about 6 p.m. Her name was released by the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy is pending to confirm the cause of her death.

The shooting was recorded on video by the officer’s body camera, which will be reviewed during an investigation, police said.

The patrol officer, whose name and age the department did not release, is assigned to the North District. Police have not responded to questions about whether the officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.