Fort Worth
Man killed in shooting at Fort Worth Trinity Rail Express station, police say
A man was killed in a shooting Friday night at a Fort Worth train station, police said.
Police responded to the Trinity Railway Express CentrePort/DFW Airport Station on Statler Boulevard around 10:10 p.m. Friday, according to a police call log. The caller reportedly described hearing more than five gunshots and a man yelling for help.
Responding officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso, police said.
The man, whose identity hasn’t been released, was transported to a local hospital to be treated but didn’t survive his injuries, police said.
Detectives are investigating the incident.
