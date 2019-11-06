4 students at Collin County high school killed in crash; police identify victims

A high school community in Collin County was grieving Wednesday, a day after four students were killed in a crash.

The students, who attended Nevada’s Community High School, were identified as Andrew Miller, 17; Jordan Kidd, 17; Marilynn Dominguez, 16; and Secily Lackey, 16, according to the Lavon Police Department. The two-vehicle accident occurred about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in Lavon on State Highway 78 near the intersection with Main Street, police said.

Lavon Police Chief Michael Jones said the students were in a blue pickup truck heading north on State Highway 78 when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle crossed the center median into oncoming traffic. It collided with a southbound truck.

Despite news reports indicating the truck hydroplaned, Jones said there’s no evidence at this time to suggest that happened.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Three people in the van were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Community Independent School District announced on social media there would be a memorial at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Braves Stadium on the high school campus. Counselors have been made available this week to students and staff.

“We were devastated to learn of a tragic car accident involving multiple students from CISD,” the district wrote on Twitter. “Our thoughts & prayers are with these families & the entire Brave Nation as we grieve together.”

The four victims were publicly identified Wednesday only after their families were notified and gave permission, Jones said.

He acknowledged the tight-knit community surrounding Community High School “is coming together in a tragic situation,” though it’s been tough.

“We all are feeling the loss of these children,” Jones said.

A GoFundMe drive started to help Dominguez’s family with funeral expenses had raised nearly $2,000 of a $10,000 goal as of Wednesday afternoon. The 16-year-old was “a bright, funny, caring sister, daughter & granddaughter,” according to the page, which notes the family doesn’t have the means to give her “the service she deserves.”

On Wednesday, the Nevada Volunteer Fire Department wrote on Facebook that Jordan Kidd was the son of one of its firefighters, Capt. Jason Kidd.

The volunteer agency shared a GoFundMe to help the family with funeral expenses and loss of wages that had raised more than $2,400 of a $50,000 goal as of Wednesday afternoon.

The department also provided a link to a page on takethemeal.com where people can sign up for dates to bring the family meals. As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 35 people had signed up for dates running through mid-December to provide meals.

The page indicates there are three teenagers and two adults in the Kidds immediate family.

A spokesperson with the Nevada Volunteer Fire Department said the Kidd family wasn’t wanting to speak with media Wednesday.

State Highway 78 was closed for hours Tuesday night into Wednesday morning amid the investigation into the fatal crash, Lavon police said.