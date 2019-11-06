Crime

Man found shot, suffering from blood loss, dies hours later at Fort Worth hospital

FORT WORTH

A man who was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg died shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Emergency medical providers who arrived at the scene early Tuesday said the man was in critical condition because he had lost a massive amount of blood when he was found.

The victim was identified as Allen Foster, 58, of Fort Worth, by officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A shooting call was relayed to police shortly after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday saying that a man was down in a driveway outside a residence in the 2500 block of Bomar Avenue, according to a police call log sheet.

Police were still investigating Wednesday, trying to develop suspect information in the homicide, as well as find a motive for the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 817-392-4200.

