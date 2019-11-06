Crime

Victims reports being shot at Fort Worth apartment complex by man asking for money

Fort Worth

A man was visiting his friend at a Fort Worth apartment complex when a man approached his vehicle, asked for money and shot him, police said.

The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound, was transported to a local hospital by a friend, police said. It’s believed the wound is non-life-threatening, police said, and he’s in stable condition.

No arrests had been made in connection with the incident as of noon Wednesday.

The man was shot outside of the Chase Apartments at the intersection of Eastchase Parkway and Brentwood Stair Road in east Fort Worth, police said.

He initially told police his cousin shot him, according to a police call log, but wouldn’t provide any further details. Police wouldn’t comment on this detail and said an investigation was ongoing.

Officers were at the hospital Wednesday morning, police said. They arrived at the scene around 9 a.m. Wednesday, the call log indicates.

