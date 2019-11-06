Gunman opened fire in Burleson home, three men critically wounded

A gunman opened fire in a Burleson home early Wednesday, wounding three men, Burleson police said.

Burleson investigators believe the gunman knew at least one of the victims in the home.

The three victims were taken to Fort Worth hospitals in critical condition, according to a MedStar spokesman.

Burleson police responded to the shooting call shortly after 2 a.m. in the 100 block of NE Timber Ridge Drive in Burleson.

Officers found three men, ages 21, 27 and 28 with gunshot wounds. Their names have not been released.

Burleson police continued gathering information and pursing leads. No motive for the shooting has been released.

Anyone with information should call Detective B. Glass at 817-426-9949 or CrimeStoppers at 817-469-7477.