Shooting that left 3 wounded began with dispute on Snapchat, Fort Worth police say

A shooting that occurred Tuesday night as a large fight broke out in south Fort Worth, leaving three people wounded, began with a disagreement on Snapchat, police said Thursday.

The shooting appears to have involved students from Burleson High School, the Burleson Independent School District confirmed in a statement to KTVT (Channel 11). The district said in the statement it’s monitoring the situation, even though it didn’t occur on school grounds.

Officer Tracy Carter, a Fort Worth police spokesman, said on Thursday no arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

“Detectives are still investigating,” he said.

Police determined multiple people had gotten into a fight Tuesday night when someone pulled out a gun and began firing into the crowd. The dispute started with a disagreement on Snapchat, police said Thursday.

Officers responded around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday to a residential neighborhood in the 1000 block of Buffalo Springs Drive for a report of a shooting, police said.

They found three victims, police said, and the individuals were transported to a local hospital. The victims were two teenage boys and one teenage girl, according to media reports.

A MedStar spokesman said the victims appeared to be young adults, and the two males suffered minor injuries while the female sustained a serious injury that wasn’t life-threatening.