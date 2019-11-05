Man found in critical condition from gunshot wound outside Fort Worth residence

Police were looking for a suspect or suspects early Tuesday in connection with a man who was critically injured after suffering a gunshot wound to his leg.

According to emergency medical providers who arrived on scene, the man’s critical condition was due to a massive amount of blood loss.

The shooting call came in to police shortly after 5:30 a.m. When officers from the central police division arrived in the 2500 block of Bomar Avenue, they saw a man who had lost consciousness and was lying in a driveway outside a residence.

Police were looking for a suspect Tuesday, and did not release further details about the shooting. The man, whose name was not released, was receiving treatment at a nearby hospital, police said.

Anyone with any information about this shooting should call 817-392-4200.