Crime

Forest Hill man dies after shooting

A 25-year-old Forest Hill man died Saturday after a shooting.
A 25-year-old Forest Hill man died Saturday after a shooting. McClatchy Co. Courtesy

Forrest Hill police are investigating a fatal shooting at a house Saturday night.

Police responded to a home in the 6800 block of Wagonet Road around 8:50 p.m. Saturday, when they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital with serious injuries and died shortly after, Forest Hill police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Dayvion Deshon Persley-Anderson.

On Sunday, Forest Hill police Capt. Chris Stokes said the investigation was ongoing.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Luke Ranker
Luke Ranker
Luke Ranker covers the intersection of people and government focused on Fort Worth and Tarrant County. He came to Texas from the plains of Kansas, where he wrote about a lot, including government, crime and courts in Topeka. He survived a single winter in Pennsylvania as a breaking news reporter. He can be reached at 817-390-7747 or lranker@star-telegram.com.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  