Forest Hill man dies after shooting

A 25-year-old Forest Hill man died Saturday after a shooting. Courtesy

Forrest Hill police are investigating a fatal shooting at a house Saturday night.

Police responded to a home in the 6800 block of Wagonet Road around 8:50 p.m. Saturday, when they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital with serious injuries and died shortly after, Forest Hill police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Dayvion Deshon Persley-Anderson.

On Sunday, Forest Hill police Capt. Chris Stokes said the investigation was ongoing.