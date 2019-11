A Grand Prairie man was found shot to death Tuesday night in an Arlington parking lot.

A person was shot in the chest Sunday evening in east Fort Worth, police said.

Police responded to the 3900 block of Avenue J and found the person, who was taken to a local hospital.

The person’s condition was not known as of 6:45 p.m. Police had no suspects as of Sunday evening, Officer Bradley Perez said.

