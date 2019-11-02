Man critical after possible road-rage shooting on I-20 in Grand Prairie, police say

A man was shot Friday by an assailant possibly motivated by road rage as they drove on an interstate in Grand Prairie, police said.

The victim, whose name police did not release, was in critical condition Saturday at a hospital.

The man was shot between 7:30 and 8 p.m. Friday as he drove east on Interstate 20 between State Highway 161 and Carrier Parkway, police said.

The assailant is a man who was driving a white car that is possibly a hatchback, police said. There was a woman in the front passenger seat.

Someone who may have witnessed the shooting or saw aggressive driving should call Grand Prairie police at 972-237-8790, police said. Anonymous tips should be submitted to Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers at 972-988-8477.

Crime Stoppers offered a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the assailant’s arrest.