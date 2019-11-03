Man dies in ambulance after being shot in Fort Worth, police say

A Fort Worth teen died early Tuesday after accidentally being shot by a friend, Fort Worth police said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man died after being shot in Fort Worth early Sunday morning, police said.

At about 1:30 a.m., police received a call that a man was taken to a stand-alone medical clinic at 6006 Camp Bowie Blvd with a gunshot wound to his upper body. A private vehicle had taken him to the medical facility, Fort Worth Officer Bradley Perez said.

Police went to the medical facility and an ambulance was called to take the man to a hospital. He died while in the ambulance.

The shooting took place at 4600 Dilworth Ct and police said they spoke to witnesses and a suspect. They believe the shooting to be the result of an accident, Perez said.

