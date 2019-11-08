3 fatalities reported in fiery crash with explosion on I-35W in Denton, police say

At least three people were killed Friday afternoon in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35W in Denton, Denton police said.

Three other people have been injured in the fatal wreck that involved two 18-wheelers and two passenger vehicles, according to news reports.

Denton police have closed down north and southbound lanes of I-35W.

The wreck was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of I-35W in Denton near mile marker 84.

ICYMI - Traffic is snarled after an 18-wheeler exploded in the 2300 block of I-35 W, according to the Denton Fire Department. Drivers should avoid the area. https://t.co/6VKGcQWjDf (: @JulianEsparzaTV) — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) November 8, 2019

Denton police have not released any further details on the crash.

But the accident caused vehicles to burst into flames on the highway.

Denton police are diverting traffic at Farm Road 2499, and authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area.

UPDATE | Both the North and Southbound lanes remain closed near mile marker 84. Traffic is being diverted at 2499 to the south, and prior to the 35 split to the north. Three fatalities have been confirmed in this multi-vehicle crash/explosion. Avoid the area until further notice. — Denton Police Dept (@DENTONPD) November 8, 2019