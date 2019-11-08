Local
3 fatalities reported in fiery crash with explosion on I-35W in Denton, police say
At least three people were killed Friday afternoon in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35W in Denton, Denton police said.
Three other people have been injured in the fatal wreck that involved two 18-wheelers and two passenger vehicles, according to news reports.
Denton police have closed down north and southbound lanes of I-35W.
The wreck was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of I-35W in Denton near mile marker 84.
Denton police have not released any further details on the crash.
But the accident caused vehicles to burst into flames on the highway.
Denton police are diverting traffic at Farm Road 2499, and authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area.
