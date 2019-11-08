Motorist killed after vehicle veers off street, hits tree in southeast Fort Worth

A motorist was killed Thursday morning when his vehicle slammed into a tree off East Berry Street in Fort Worth, police said.

The name of the victim had not been released by authorities Friday and an autopsy is pending on a cause of death.

The accident was reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of E. Berry St.

A Nissan Rogue was traveling east on East Berry when the driver failed to turn on a curve, police said. The SUV went over a curb and smashed into a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.